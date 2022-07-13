Malaysia suffer third loss at 2022 AFF Women’s Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s squad continued with their dismal run at the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship in the Philippines today as they suffered their third consecutive defeat.

The squad, coached by Jacob Joseph, were outclassed 0-6 by the Australian Under-23 squad in their last Group A match at the City of Imus Grandstand Stadium in Manila.

The Australians blazed to an amazing start in the first half, raking up three goals through Chelsea Dawber in the 13th minute, followed by Mackenzie Hawkesby seven minutes later and Chelsea with her second goal of the match in the 24th minute.

The punishment continued in the second half, with Mackenzie completing her hattrick in the 65th and 67th minute, and Jamilla Rankin wrapping things up with the sixth goal in the 81st minute.

Malaysia previously drew twice, goalless against Singapore, and one a piece with Indonesia, before losing to the Philippines (0-4) and Thailand (0-4) in their Group A matches.

Meanwhile, top two Group A teams Thailand and the Philippines confirmed their semi-finals slots after the Thais beat hosts Philippines 1-0. The Philippines qualified after finishing second with 12 points while Thailand topped the group with 13 points.

Thailand will face Myanmar while the Philippines meet Vietnam in the semi-finals on Friday. — Bernama