Malaysia to ensure smooth running of 2027 SEA Games: PM

HANOI: Malaysia will ensure the organisation of the 2027 SEA Games will run smoothly, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister gave this assurance after Malaysia was today announced as the host of the 34th edition of the biennial Games.

“Good news for the country, Malaysia has been chosen as the host of the 2027 SEA Games.

“This will be the seventh time we will be the host and surely a lot of preparations need to be done to ensure the smooth running of this biennial Games,” he posted on his Twitter account today.

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) meeting this morning unanimously agreed to select Malaysia to host the 2027 SEA Games.

Malaysia had previously hosted the Games in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017. In 1965 and 1971, it was known as the Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games and it was only in 1977 that it became known as SEA Games.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who is in Hanoi, said he would make an appointment to officially inform the Prime Minister and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of the matter when he returns home.

Cambodia is set to host its maiden SEA Games next year from May 5-16 while Thailand is set to host the 2025 edition.

The 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam will be held from May 12-23. — Bernama