Malaysia to host 2024 Sepak takraw World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host the 2024 Sepak Takraw World Cup from May 17-27 next year, said International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader.

He said this will be the second time that Malaysia will be hosting the World Cup after 2011, adding that 20 countries will compete next year.

In the 2022 Sepak Takraw World Cup in Daejeon, South Korea, Malaysia won a silver and a bronze each in the men’s and women’s team events.

“ISTAF agreed to give recognition to the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) to organise the Sepak Takraw World Cup, which will take place at the Titiwangsa Stadium in May next year.

“Agreement was also made regarding PSM’s proposal to contest two categories, namely men’s and women’s regu and quadrant events,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Abdul Halim said that PSM would bear the full responsibility of finding allocations and sponsorships to organise the tournament, which is estimated to cost US$500,000 (about RM2.3 million).

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan is optimistic that the governing body will not face any obstacles in organising the tournament.

“As for the allocation, we are still discussing... there should be no problem getting it other than the main sponsor next year,” he said.-Bernama