Malaysia to host 2027 SEA Games

HANOI: Malaysia have been selected to host the 34th SEA Games in 2027 by the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF).

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the decision was agreed unanimously at the SEAGF Council meeting held here today.

“We would like to thank the SEAGF Council for the trust and belief in OCM to host the SEA Games.

“The OCM will make an appointment to inform Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu officially upon return to Malaysia,“ he said in a statement here.

It will be the seventh time Malaysia host the SEA Games, after having hosted the biennial Games in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001 and 2017.

OCM last year had expressed interest to host the 2027 Games following Brunei’s withdrawal.

The 31st SEA Games, delayed by COVID-19 pandemic, is currently being hosted in Hanoi. The opening ceremony is tonight and the Games is scheduled to end on May 25.

Cambodia are set to host the biennial Games for the first time ever from May 5-16 next year, while Thailand will be hosting the Games in 2025. - Bernama