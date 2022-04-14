Malaysia to host bowling for 24th Deaflympics in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to be the bowling venue for the 24th Deaflympics this October following its removal from the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil slated to take place next month.

According to a statement from the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), Kuala Lumpur has agreed to be the host city from Oct 20 to 30.

“ICSD is very pleased to announce that the bowling venue for the 24th Deaflympics is not cancelled.

“The Deaflympics awards ceremony for bowling at the new host city (Kuala Lumpur) will remain the same as what had been planned at Caxias do Sul, including the design of the medals,“ read the statement today.

The following announcement was made as the organising committee had decided to remove the bowling venue from the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul due to the organisation’s ‘considerable economic impact’ of the sanctions placed against Belarus and Russia.

Their athletes are also forbidden from participating in any international competitions, it added.

“The ICSD is deeply indebted to Malaysian Deaf Sports Association for their willingness and for their hard work to make the relocation for the Deaflympics 2022 in bowling be made possible in their country,“ it said. - Bernama