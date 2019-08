KUALA LUMPUR: The national squad was on fire and dominated the second leg of the 2019 Asia Cup with four gold medals to show in Taiwan today.

Top seed, Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki stole the limelight after collecting three gold medals.

In the men’s singles, Mohd Juwaidi defeated his teammate M. Khambeswaran 140-139, in a windy men’s final event.

“I’m really happy. I’ve been shooting the Asia Cup since 2014 and always had to settle for the silver or bronze for both the team and individual events.

“It was really a good experience and will help us keep our morale up since the South East Asian (SEA) Games is just around the corner,“ he said as quoted in the World Archery website https://worldarchery.org.

Earlier, the 29-year-old paired Iman Aisyah Norazam to take home the mixed team gold medal event after defeating the host country pair of Hong Yee Chen-Li Yun Wang 150-149.

Mohd Juwaidi also helped the Malaysian team bag another gold after defeating Thailand 223-219 in the men’s team final.

Malaysia also took a bronze medal in the women’s individual through Nurul Syazhera Mohd Asmi who defeated her teammate Nur Aina Yasmine Halim after a shoot-off when they were tied 135-135 in the bronze medal decider.

Nur Syazhera, Nur Aina Yasmine and Iman Aisyah then took the gold medal in the team event when defeated Thailand in another shoot-off after they were tied 127-127.

With that, Malaysia is already guaranteed the lead at the medal table at the second leg of the 2019 Asia Cup after collecting four out of five gold medals, with the national archers contesting a further four gold medals on the recurve event tomorrow.

Also competing in the tournament are teams from Australia, Hong Kong China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and hosts Taiwan. — Bernama