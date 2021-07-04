Malaysian Esports League 2021 to start July 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Esports League 2021 (MEL21) will be held from July 10 to Sept 10, featuring a prize pool of RM200,000.

Esports Integrated (ESI) in a statement today said the MEL21 aims to provide a sustainable platform for all levels of players, amateurs, semi-professional and professionals to compete and show off their talents.

It said the league will be conducted fully online in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the National Recovery Plan - Phase 1.

It will be held in two stages, which are State Leagues and National Leagues that will feature four well-known games amongst local esports fans - PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBGM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), FIFA21 and Dota 2.

The winners of the State Leagues, will represent their states in the National Leagues to be held in the round-robin format, where the teams or players with the highest points will win RM20,000 cash prize and declared as the National Champion.

In the statement, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said the organisation and execution of MEL21 under the ESI initiative is part of ministry’s main strategic focus under the National Esports Blueprint and allocated for under the ministry’s budget for 2021.

“This is to develop an exciting, sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for all esports enthusiasts,” he said.

Registrations for MEL21 are currently open. For information on registration and tournament schedules, visit www.esukan.gg. - Bernama