Malaysian GP: I have nothing to lose, says Quartararo

SEPANG: Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo has sounded a warning in his bid to defend his world championship title ahead of the 2022 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this weekend.

Trailing by 14 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia of Team Ducati Lenovo, Quartararo said he will approach the race differently and take more risks on the bike set-up besides claiming he was not under too much pressure which would help him put in his best ride.

In fact, the 23-year-old French rider said he had also forgotten his disappointment at the Australian GP last week which saw him fail to finish the race.

“In the last race I didn’t enjoy it so much but right now I’m in the position I don’t really need to think about anything...just to push myself to the limit. I think it’s, of course, a different mentality and I will of course make this MotoGP in a different mood.

“I have the feeling I have nothing to lose right now in this moment...I think this is one of the tracks I really enjoyed and it is one of my favourites so I will give my best to make the best of the qualifying round that is so important for us,” he said at the pre-event press conference here, today.

Ahead of the race in Sepang, Quartararo now has 219 points (pts), 14 points behind leader Bagnaia (233 pts) while Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing is third with 206 points.

Bagnaia, who is better known by the nickname ‘Pecco’, can be crowned world champion at the Malaysian GP, if he manages to win the race and leave with a lead of at least 25 points.

“For sure the pressure is there, in this moment I’m quite happy but still we have to finish the job and my main focus is doing that,” said Bagnaia who looked calm throughout the press conference.

In the meantime, Esparagaro is all set for his 300th GP appearance in Sepang.

“I’m happy and proud because you know, to be in the MotoGP championship is a dream of every kid but to be able to stay in a long career is more difficult, 300th appearances is crazy, it’s unbelievable, hopefully, I can make it one to remember here in Malaysia,” said the 33-year-old Spaniard.

He said the aim was to stop Bagnaia from continuing his domination, however, he realises it would not be an easy task.

“It’s gonna be difficult because of the form he showed in previous races, especially in the second part of the championship, has been amazing, but I will try my best...and be a little bit aggressive on race day,” he said.

The Malaysian GP, which returns after two years of non-action due to the Covid-19 enforced break, will open the curtains with an independent test session tomorrow, followed by a qualifying session (Saturday) and race day on Sunday. - Bernama