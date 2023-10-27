Malaysian La Liga fans invited to El Clasico viewing party on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona tomorrow, the local fans of the Spanish giants will be able to witness the exhilarating football rivalry via a live viewing party, tomorrow.

LaLiga in a statement said the viewing party via a huge 220-inch screen will be held at the SP Sports here, starting at 9 pm on Saturday, with an unforgettable evening of football, fun and excitement.

“The El Clasico is renowned for its competitive spirit and this live viewing party aims to recreate the stadium atmosphere, uniting fans in celebration of the beautiful game.

“Join us for an exhilarating night of football, camaraderie, and excitement. Come be a part of this grand celebration of football and witness the El Clasico rivalry like never before,” the statement read.

The organiser said apart from the viewing party, they also prepared food and beverages, games and activities and jersey giveaways.

Those interested need to register their slots via www.sambill-park.com/laliga to guarantee their seats.

LaLiga said 30 countries including Malaysia will host special events as La Liga leader Real Madrid hosts arch-rival Barcelona. La Casa Blanca tops the league with 25 points, while Barca is in third with 24 after 10 matches. -Bernama