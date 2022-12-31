Malaysian sports golden age achievable: Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) believes that the nation’s yearning for a golden age in sports can be achieved, especially in Malaysia’s quest for the first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Hannah said after holding the position for month, her recent engagements with various stakeholders show that sports success is not a one-man show but contribution from various parties.

“Athletes, coaches, managers, sports associations, policies and legislations, corporates, families, schools, community, and media working in unison and producing world class athletes and/or teams. The nation is working (to meet the objective).

“In my meetings with our athletes, I see a fire in them, a determination, regardless of the sport. Malaysia has a spark of flame in her that needs to be stoked. Our nation yearns for a golden age, again,” she said in her Facebook account.

While the ‘Road to Gold’ is more than just returning home with a gold medal from Paris 2024, Hannah said it is also about developing sustainability in the sports ecosystem such as collecting data for grassroots scouting, assisting the athletes in developing fan bases and enhancing the metrics for sport success. - Bernama