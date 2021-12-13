Malaysian Tigress on the way home

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Women’s Hockey Special Project Squad were finally allowed to return home today after being dropped from the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) Championship, in Donghae, South Korea which was held from Dec 5-11.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) in a statement said that the team, which had been quarantined since arriving there on Nov 29 after a player tested positive for COVID-19, left for home at 10.30 am South Korean time (9.30 am Malaysian time).

The ‘Malaysian Tigress’ are expected to arrive at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 7.40 pm tonight and will undergo the mandatory quarantine set by the Malaysian government.

“However, two of the team’s players who were the latest to test positive for COVID-19 during a recent swab test screening, still have to undergo a quarantine process there which will end soon.

“Head coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim and team Manager Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani will remain in Donghae with the two players to ensure their welfare and safety are taken care of,“ said the statement.

MHC prior to this had confirmed that national player, Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim tested positive for COVID-19 upon screening when the team arrived on Nov 29, which caused the entire national team to be quarantined since Dec 1, and not allowed to play in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the ‘Speedy Tigers’ (national men’s squad) also had to forget the men’s ACT action in Dhaka, Bangladesh starting tomorrow until Dec 22, when striker Faizal Saari tested positive for COVID-19 during screening conducted on Dec 8, which saw the entire team undergo self-quarantine. - Bernama