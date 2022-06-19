‘Malaysian Usain Bolt’ offered scholarship, diploma study at UPSI

IPOH: National young sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Fahmi was today offered a scholarship and diploma study programme at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim.

UPSI Academic director, Assoc Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Razalli said the offer was to recognise the academic and sports excellence of Muhammad Azeem who obtained 6As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysiae examination 2021.

“The diploma study is offered according to Mohammad Azeem’s interest,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Abdul Rahim handed over a letter of offer to Muhammad Azeem’s father, Mohd Fahmi Tajuid at his house in Teluk Intan.

There, Mohd Fahmi said he welcomed UPSI’s offer and would consider it after discussing it with Muhammad Azeem himself.

The 18-year-old athlete, dubbed the ‘Usain Bolt of Malaysia’, improved his personal record in the 100-metre (m) event by recording a time of 10.28 seconds (s) at the 2022 Perak Open Athletics Championship which took place at Perak Stadium, yesterday.

The time achieved erased his personal 100m record of 10.37s recorded at the Kuala Lumpur Allcomers Championship last March 26. - Bernama