Malaysian Zoe Foo finishes No.12 on US varsity circuit

20 Mar 2019 / 14:22 H.
    Zoe Foo (right) in a match against Low Wee Wern.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Zoe Foo Yuk Han has earned an end-of-season ranking of No. 12 in the US College Squash Association (CSA).

This makes her the highest ranked George Washington University’s women’s squash player in the programme history.

Foo posted a team-high 13-10 record in the CAS programme, posting notable victories over opponents from the universities of Virgina, Dartmouth, Cornell, Drexel and Brown.

She also qualified for the A Division at CSA Individual Nationals, where she automatically earned First-Team All American honours.

In the consolation quarterfinal round, Foo defeated top seed Hiu Lam Lui of Princeton University in straight games to capture the biggest victory of her career.

