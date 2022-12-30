Malaysians join football fans worldwide expressing tribute to Pele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians from all walks of life have joined world politicians, athletes and clubs in the outpouring of tributes for the late Brazilian football legend Pele, lauding his contributions and thanking him for the joy he brought to the football world.

Pele, the only three-time World Cup winner in history, died on Thursday at age 82 after a long struggle with cancer.

A twitter user MD Zam using account name @pekepmal69 expressed his condolences to Pele’s family and friends, saying the world is sad due to the departure of the legendary football striker.

“You’re the only one of all! May you Rest in Peace,“ he wrote.

Another twitter user using account name @Mohan666Rao described Pele as the original GOAT (Greatest Footballer of All Time), a trailblazer and one of the finest players to ever lace up.

“He will be missed by millions,“ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, @skumar176 tweeted: RIP@Pele! .. World record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil! The Greatest ever.

Tweeter user Sivan John on the other hand said that: “just realised that back in May 2015, both Pele and Diego Maradona happened to be in Kuala Lumpur, on their respective assignments. Not sure if there was any chance both would have bumped into each other during their stay”.

Jojoba oil tweeted Maradona and Pele can now play football together in heaven.

Pele was known as ‘the King’, scoring hundreds of goals over his star-studded career. His trademark tricks and quicksilver speed helped revolutionise the game and increase the popularity of football globally.

In 2000, the world’s football governing body, FIFA, named him player of the century jointly with Argentina’s Diego Maradona who died in 2020. - Bernama