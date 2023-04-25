Mammoth task await Qi Xuan-Le Xuan in opening round of BAC

KUALA LUMPUR: A tricky journey await national women’s doubles pair Ng Qi Xuan-Teoh Le Xuan as they will be facing defending champions and world number one pair Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China in the opening round of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Qi Xuan-Le Xuan, ranked 106th in the world have never met the Chinese duo who are also the top seeded pair in the tournament.

Earlier, Qi Xuan-Le Xuan made it to the first round after they became the group D champions in the qualifying stage of the tournament held at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, Dubai.

In the first group match, the Malaysians brushed aside the challenge from Vietnam’s Thi Phuong Hong Dinh-Pham Thi Khanh, 21-18, 21-15.

Qi Xuan-Le Xuan then continued their momentum in the final group match and confirmed their place in the main draw as they thrashed home pair Sanika Dhawan Gurav-Akansha Raj 21-9, 21-7.

Four group champions from the qualifying stage progressed into the first round.

Meanwhile, three Malaysian mixed doubles pairs - Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie; Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing - will kick off their campaign in the opening round later today.

Soon Huat-Shevon, seeded eighth in the tournament will lock horns against Taiwanese pair, Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin while Tang Jie-Ee Wei will set up a clash against seventh seeds from South Korea, Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun and unseeded Chinese duo, Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin await Kian Meng-Pei Jing. - Bernama