Man City fan ‘critical’ after alleged assault in Germany

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: German police confirmed Thursday that a Manchester City fan is in a critical condition following an alleged assault after the Premier League club’s Champions League match against Schalke.

Police in Gelsenkirchen say a 32-year-old male City fan was allegedly punched at Schalke’s Veltins Arena, near the away fans section, and suffered a “massive traumatic brain injury” after falling.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is described as “critical”.

Local police are investigating a clash between two Schalke and two City fans, which led to the injury, and have called for witnesses.

City issued a statement on their website on Thursday saying they were “aware of an alleged assault after the match”.

“The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information,“ it said.

“Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital.”

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders sealed a dramatic 3-2 win in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday despite being down to 10 men after Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

The victory in the first leg of the last-16 tie leaves the English club firm favourites to progress to the quarter-finals with the return in Manchester on March 12. — AFP