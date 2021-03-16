Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

LONDON: Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose (pix) paid tribute to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the two sides' Champions League last 16 second leg, saying the Premier League team are almost playing 'Total Football'.

Guardiola's City are league leaders in the English top-flight, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed and rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016, used the Dutch tactics of 'Total Football' at former club Barcelona after having played under Johan Cruyff, who pioneered the philosophy.

'Total Football' is centred on the idea of players being accomplished and comfortable enough on the ball to play anywhere on the field.

"When City have the ball, it's incredibly hard for any opponent," Rose said before Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg in Budapest.

"Their gegenpressing after losing possession is world class and they move the ball forward very quickly. Pep has them playing almost Total Football.

"He is a fantastic character. He has had a massive influence on world football over the past years. He's passionate about things beyond football too and is an incredible human being."

After losing the first leg 2-0 last month, Rose said Gladbach must put up an improved display, especially in attack, to turn around their fortunes in the competition.

"We need to defend well and try to bring our strengths to the fore in attack," he said.

"We have to change small things to help us get back to winning ways." – Reuters