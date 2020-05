LONDON: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Premier League side are talking to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to extend the loan deal of striker Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils in January as cover for Marcus Rashford, who suffered a back injury.

The former Nigerian international must return to China on May 31 unless a deal can be reached for Ighalo to stay until the end of the season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the moment nothing’s been agreed yet,” Solskjaer told club television on Tuesday.

“The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully [he can stay]. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club.

“(China’s) league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”

Meanwhile, Rashford and French midfielder Paul Pogba, who has had a long term foot injury, will be fit when the Premier League restarts after the pair completed training successfully.

“They’re looking good,” said Solskjaer.

“They’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.” – dpa