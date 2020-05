LONDON: Manchester United reported Thursday a pre-tax loss of €28.6 million (RM136.4m) for the three months to March 31, with revenue down by 19%.

As football clubs begin to count the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, the loss compares to a pre-tax profit of £11.1m (RM59m) in the corresponding three months the previous year for the Premier League side.

United said revenues were £123.7m (RM657.6m), down 19% year on year, with broadcasting revenue down more than 50% to £26m (RM138.2m).

Match-day revenue was also down, 8.2%, to £29.1m (RM154.7m) while commercial revenue rose 3% to £68.6m (RM364.7m).

“Our third-quarter results published today reflect a partial impact that the pandemic has had on the club, while the greater impact will be in the current quarter and likely beyond,” United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said.

“There are still profound challenges ahead, and for football as a whole, and it is safe to say it will not be ‘business as usual’ for some time.”

Woodward said all clubs would be hit by the pandemic but that they were well positioned to deal with the crisis.

“We remain firmly optimistic about the long-term prospects for the club and for our exciting, young team once we have worked our way through what is undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary and testing periods in the 142-year history of Manchester United,” he said.

“This club is built on resilience in the face of adversity and those qualities are being proven once again now.” – dpa