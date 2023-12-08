Man Utd agree Fred transfer to Fenerbahce

LONDON: Manchester United have reached an “agreement in principle” for the transfer of Fred (pix) from Old Trafford to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the English Premier League club announced Friday.

A statement on United’s website added Fred would fly to Istanbul for a medical on Saturday, with the deal also subject to the midfielder “agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move”.

United paid tribute to Fred by saying: “The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as a person and as a player.

“Everybody at the club would like to wish the very best of luck to Fred for the future, as we await confirmation that the deal is completed.”

No fee has been disclosed, but the Manchester Evening News reported United had accepted a 15 million euros (£13 million) fee from Fenerbahce for the Brazilian, whose last appearance for the Red Devils was in the FA Cup final defeat by local rivals Manchester City in June.

Fred’s contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He arrived in Manchester in a £47 million move from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

Fred made 56 appearances for United last season, scoring six goals, as Ten’s Hag side finished third in the Premier League, thereby ensuring the three-time European champions returned to the continent’s elite Champions League competition.

In all, Fred made 139 Premier League appearances for United, scoring eight goals. -AFP