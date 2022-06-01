Man Utd’s Maguire says bomb threat crossed line

LONDON: Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire says he can accept criticism of his performances but a bomb threat he received earlier this year crossed the line.

Maguire's house, where he lives with his fiancee and two children, was swept by police in April to ensure the safety of his family.

The United captain has been subjected to stinging criticism from pundits and jeers from England fans this season.

“I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve,“ said Maguire.

“There is a line where we are human beings, I do have a family.”

He added: “People ask if it affects me. My mentality is that it doesn’t affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family. My fiancee Fern.

“I’m just happy my kids are at an age where they don’t read things and see things on the news.

“If my kids were an older age, they could see things and go to school and people are speaking about it. That is when it affects you a little bit more.”

Maguire is currently with the England squad as they start their Nations League campaign ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

England begin against Hungary on Saturday in Budapest before travelling to play Germany on June 7.

Gareth Southgate's team return home to face Italy on June 11 and take on Hungary again three days later. - AFP