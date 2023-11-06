ISTANBUL: Manchester City defeated Internazionale 1-0 to win the 2023 UEFA Champions League title Saturday.

In the 27th minute, Erling Haaland’s left-footed shot from close range was saved by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana in the bottom left corner at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, reported Anadolu Agency.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the pitch due to an injury. Phil Foden replaced the Belgian in the 36th minute.

City dominated the first half of the final but neither side was able to break the deadlock despite both teams having chances.

Lautaro Martinez attempted to score inside the box but goalie Ederson rescued Manchester City in the 59th minute.

Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when Rodrigo made a close-range finish, assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Two minutes later, Inter Milan missed an opportunity to level after Federico Dimarco hit the crossbar with a header.

Phil Foden lost a chance to double the lead in the 78th minute.

Ederson again produced a fantastic save to deny two headers from Romelu Lukaku in the 88th minute and Robin Gosens in stoppage time, respectively.

The Citizens manager Pep Guardiola has now clinched 14 major trophies since joining the team in 2016 -- a collection including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League and two Community Shields.

The 42-year-old Spainaird became the first manager to win the sterling silver trophy twice -- Barcelona in 2009 and City in 2023.

Manchester City will begin the 2023 - 24 season with a chance to play in the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history.-Bernama