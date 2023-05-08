Manchester City seal signing of defender Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

LONDON: Manchester City have finalised the signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, reported German news agency (dpa).

The 21-year-old completed his medical with City on Friday after the Premier League champions agreed a fee of €90 million (US$99 million) with Leipzig.

City announced on their official website: “Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

“The 21-year-old becomes the second signing of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following in the footsteps of fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic.”

Gvardiol has spent the last two seasons at Leipzig, making 87 appearances in all competitions, and was key to Croatia’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar at the end of last year when he played wearing a protective mask.

He said: “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.”-Bernama