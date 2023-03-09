  1. Sport

Manchester City take fourth Premier League win in row

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder #16 Rodri (L) fights for the ball with Fulham's Mexican striker #07 Raul Jimenez during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 2, 2023. - AFPPIXManchester City's Spanish midfielder #16 Rodri (L) fights for the ball with Fulham's Mexican striker #07 Raul Jimenez during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 2, 2023. - AFPPIX

ISTANBUL: Manchester City took their fourth English Premier League win in a row after beating Fulham 5-1 on Saturday.

The Citizens took the lead with Julian Alvarez, while the second goal came from Nathan Ake, and Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Tim Ream scored only one goal for Fulham, reported Anadolu Agency.

With this result, Manchester City remained at the top of the standings with 12 points.

In another Saturday game, Tottenham defeated home team Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor Stadium.

Son Heung Min scored a hat-trick, while Cristian Romero and James Maddison added a goal each for the London club.

Lyle Foster and Josh Brownhill netted for the losing side.

Second-place Tottenham collected 10 points so far in weekday four of the English top-tier football league. - Bernama