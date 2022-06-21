Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical check

BERLIN: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Kicker magazine and top-selling German daily Bild both say that after touching down at the city's airport, the 30-year-old was taken to a Munich hospital for a medical exam by Bayern's team doctor.

Mane's transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday. - AFP