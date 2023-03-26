Manjung FC, Immigration FC advance to FA Cup second round

KUALA LUMPUR: Manjung City FC made the most of their home advantage when they beat Science FC 2-0 to advance to the second round of the FA Cup last night.

Playing in front of around 300 home fans at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium, the home team blazed to an early lead in the third minute when Mohamad Syamin Baharudin tucked in a cross from teammate Shahrul Naim Shamsul Hisham from the left of the visitor’s goal.

The home team nearly doubled their lead in the 38th minute, but the 25-metre shot by Mohamad Syamin was just a little off of their opponent’s right goalpost.

In the second half, Majung City had to play with 10 men after Furqan Azmi picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Muhammad Nazrul Kamaruzaman in the 62nd minute but they still managed to score again in the 83rd minute through striker Mohamad Afeeq Iqmal Rosli to put the game beyond Science FC’s reach.

Meanwhile, Immigration FC beat BRM Kuala Kangsar FC (BRM FC) 1-0 in the first round FA match at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Playing in the traditional 4-4-2 formation, Immigration comfortably led the match after scoring an early goal in the 10th minute courtesy of a penalty by Azim Rahim but BRM FC tried to equalise, coming close with a 27th-minute strike by BRM FC striker Faiz Hanif Adnan, only to see his shot saved by keeper Solehin Mamat.

Both teams played aggressively trying to score, but the result remained the same at 1-0.

Manjung City will meet Kelantan while Immigration will go against Kuala Lumpur City FC in the second round of the FA Cup this April 14. - Bernama