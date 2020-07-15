Marathon pros and amateurs in same waiting game for racing to resume

BERLIN: Marathon runners are being forced to breathe even deeper than usual as they wait for racing to return amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

And while hundreds of thousands of amateur runners are being asked for patience, elite athletes must sweat on missing events and income which could dramatically change their lives.

The pandemic has seen virtually every major marathon cancelled or postponed with Chicago the latest big event to give up hope for autumn. Classics in Berlin, Boston and New York had already been cut from the schedule.

Hamburg is in doubt, despite a rescheduled date in September, while Frankfurt is also tending towards a cancellation.

In Germany the big city marathon industry is worth millions of dollars to the economy while athletes, unable to compete, worry about their individual pay cheques.

“If there continues to be no meaningful races allowed, a return of elite athletes to semi-amateur status is to be feared,” said manager Christopher Kopp, who guides German stars Hendrik Pfeiffer, Amanal Petros and Alina Reh among others.

“Kit deals pad it out a bit but they can also be reduced, they are performance-related. And without events no performance is possible.

“The disappointment is huge for everyone. But I feel the elite athletes are not yet so demotivated they’ll pack it all in.”

As long as a ban on major public events exists and there is little support for organizers despite potential hygiene concepts, it does not look good.

“No one has yet thrown in the towel. But a second cancellation in 2021 can be sustained by virtually no one, then there will be insolvencies,” said Horst Milde, chairman of the German Road Races (GRR) event firm and founder of the Berlin Marathon.

The GRR appealed to the interior ministry for support for road events in April. “Nothing has yet been decided,” said Milde.

Internationally a couple of organizers still hope to run races. Amsterdam, Paris, Istanbul and London are among them while Hamburg and Munich have developed hygiene concepts which could act as blueprints for others.

In Hamburg, however, the organizer is to develop a concept not just for participants but crowds gathering outside the start and finish areas - something hardly practical over 42.195 kilometres.

“Hamburg worked out a very good concept,” said Kopp, who puts together the elite fields in Frankfurt and Hanover. “The city has to now show an interest, take responsibility and create the general conditions with spectator rules and selective controls so that something can take place.”

Running insider Jos Hermens holds a similar view. The Dutch agent represents a whole fleet of stars, including Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

“In Africa there is a drama,” he said. “The absolte stars of the scene are not yet endangered through their advertising contracts. But even for athletes who reach world class marathon times of 2 hours 5 minutes (for men) and 2:21 (for women), it will be difficult.

“They are dependent on prize money,” Hermens explained, though added that Kenyan and Ethiopian runners will not give up quickly.

“They accept the situation, they have learned in their countries to cope with difficult conditions.”

There is also solidarity among runners with Kipchoge helping to provide athletes and their families with meals.

Hermens is part of the organizational team for the Amsterdam marathon, planned for Oct 18. “We will try everything,” he said, “because it is important for the overall sport of running that races like Hamburg or Amsterdam can take place.” – dpa