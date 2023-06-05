Marathoner Huong Leong misses out on bronze

PHNOM PENH: National athlete Tan Huong Leong missed out on a bronze medal after finishing fourth in the men’s marathon at the 2023 SEA Games today.

The event that took place at Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, almost a six hours’ drive from here, saw Huong Leong finish the run in a time of two hours, 40 minutes and 26 second(s).

Agus Prayogo from Indonesia took the gold after clocking 2:32:59s followed by Filipino Arlan Estobo Arbois (2:33:27s) who won the silver.

Nguyen Thanh Hoang completed the podium by securing the bronze medal for Vietnam with a time of 2:35:49s. - Bernama