‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’ - A champion who dreams of winning again

KUALA LUMPUR: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (pix) won his first premier class title in the 2013 season thus making him the youngest rider to do so at the age of 20.

The record remains to this day.

In the past 10 years, the 30-year-old Spaniard has won 59 MotoGP races to help him claim six world titles, but before that came 26 wins in both Moto3 and Moto2 classes, resulting in a world championship title in each.

His limitless appetite for competition was an unstoppable force until a crash in the opening race of the 2020 season at the Spanish GP which saw Marquez badly break his right arm, threatened to end his career at its peak.

A new five-part series ‘Marc Marquez: ALL IN’, which can be watched on Red Bull TV now is the story of a young kid who enjoyed unrivalled success, who beat his heroes and then had to overcome his own adversity and undergo last chance surgery if he wanted any hope of winning a 60th Grand Prix.

“From the documentary, you can expect real drama. In the series, you will see I was living in my hometown but I moved to Madrid because the doctors and physiotherapists that I wanted were there.

“I said no to my hometown, no to my family and I completely changed my life. This was for one target; this was to try and win again. Not to again be a good rider, it is to win again,” said Marquez in a Red Bull statement.

The series includes interviews with Marquez’s inner circle, teammates, press and even competitors he once looked up to such as compatriot and fellow three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

“When I arrived in MotoGP, the king category, it was a surprise for everybody because I won straight away in the first year against my idols such as Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa and Lorenzo. When I was a kid I had their posters, and when I played the video game, I was Valentino Rossi.

“And then in 2013 I jumped in MotoGP, and I won the category. In my career, that was the biggest thing, and I did it,” said the Repsol Honda Team rider.

Marquez exploded onto the world stage in 2013 to become the youngest-ever MotoGP world champion at 20 years 266 days in his rookie year before five more titles in the premier class followed in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. -Bernama