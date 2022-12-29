Marhan returns to lead ‘Speedy Tigers’ at World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Team captain Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil (pix) has returned to spearhead the national hockey squad’s challenge at the 2023 World Cup, starting Jan 13-29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

The 32-year-old defender who broke a right toe during a friendly match against France on the Belgian Tour, in October, is among the 18 players listed in the ‘Speedy Tigers’ squad this time around.

Team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi also confirmed that Muhammad Shahril Saabah has also recovered from a calf muscle injury to sharpen Malaysia’s attacking machinery, ranked 11th in the world, in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds at the World Cup.

The presence of Muhammad Marhan, who has 278 caps (appearances) and Muhammad Shahril (148 caps) after missing the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at the beginning of last month and the recent Nations Cup Hockey Championship in South Africa, certainly presents an extra tonic for the team.

“We have added two young players - Tengku Nasrul Ikmal Hakimie Tengku Abd Rahim, 21, and Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, 20, - on the reserves list in case any of the 18 players on the list are unable to play.

“We’ve been preparing well at home and abroad since the beginning of the year. I hope all the selected players can give their best to help the team reach the top three at group level to proceed to the sudden death round,” he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile. head coach A. Arul Selvaraj said he has high hopes for young attacker Shello Silverius to give his best even though he has not fully recovered from the wrist injury he sustained while playing in the Nations Cup championship.

Arul Selvaraj said Shello, who emerged as the best player of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh when he helped the national squad clinch the maiden title of the invitational tournament, had received approval from the medical team.

“We have 17 more days before the first match so I’m not worried if he still can’t hold the hockey stick for the next few days. He is a very fit and intelligent player, so I am confident of him,“ he said.

He also pointed out that the positive action against the world number three team, the Netherlands in the first match is important to maintain momentum in the remaining two group stage matches.

The national team will leave on Jan 6 to adapt to conditions in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, located in India’s east coast state of Odisha, ahead of the warm-up action against Spain on Jan 11.

Malaysia will open its campaign in Group C with a game against three times world champion, Netherlands on Jan 14 followed by a match against Chile (ranked world 22nd) on Jan 16.

Both games will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium before concluding their group match against New Zealand (world no 9) on Jan 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

According to the tournament format, group champions will continue to advance to the quarter-finals, while teams in second and third place will play against Group D teams (England, India, Spain, Wales) in the knockout rounds for a slot in the quarter-finals. - Bernama