Marini fastest after second India MotoGP practice

GREATER NOIDA: Luca Marini topped the times after Friday's second practice session at India's MotoGP debut at the Buddh International Circuit.

The Italian, who rides a Ducati for VR46 Racing, lapped the Buddh circuit in one minute, 44.782 seconds, which was 0.008sec ahead of Jorge Martin on a Pramac Ducati and 0.051sec in front of Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro.

Marini, who claimed his first MotoGP podium at the Americas GP in April, stands seventh in the 2023 overall championship standings led by fellow Italian Franceso Bagnaia.

Reigning world champion Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, was 15th after the morning practice but put in a better run in the second session to come in seventh.

In MotoGP, the 10 quickest riders in practice take part in the final qualifying session on Saturday for the first 12 places on the grid.

They are joined by the two fastest riders from the first qualifying session, which sets spots 13 to 22.

Marco Bezzecchi topped the morning practice but finished fifth after the second session on one minute, 45.202sec.

India is hosting the 13th of the 20 MotoGP races this season.

The Buddh track on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi hosted Formula One for three seasons until 2013 and the motorbike riders have raised concerns about some corners and walls too close to the asphalt. -AFP