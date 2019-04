DALLAS: Pat Maroon scored the game winner to cap a wild third period and lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars in their second round NHL playoff series on Monday.

The Blues and the Stars traded four goals in the final seven minutes of game three, but Maroon had the final say as St. Louis took a 2-1 lead in the best of seven Western Conference series.

Maroon took a pass behind the Stars’ goal, then moved out front and threaded a shot under the blocker of Stars goaltender Ben Bishop from a sharp angle with 1:38 left in the third.

“I managed to outmuscle my guy and I knew I had an opportunity to take it to the net,“ Maroon said.

Dallas had a chance to tie it up when Blues Colton Parayko took a penalty for delay of game with 44 seconds to go. With the goalie pulled they had a six on four skater advantage but they couldn’t get the puck to the front of the net for good scoring chance before the clock ran out.

Dallas will have an opportunity to square the series when they host game four Wednesday at home.

Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues, who improved to 4-0 on the road in the playoffs and regained home ice advantage in the series.

Alexander Radulov, Andrew Cogliano and Tyler Seguin scored and Bishop stopped 30 shots for the Stars.

Schwartz opened the scoring for St. Louis just 87 seconds into the first period for the Blues who wanted to get off to a better start than game two when they fell behind 2-0 in the first period.

Pietrangelo said their success on the road is due to their belief in each other and commitment to sticking to their game plan.

“We found a way to win and that is what we are doing right now,“ said Pietrangelo. “We believe in the process and we play the same way (at home or on the road).”

The game was tight checking for the first 53 minutes with the Blues using their strong defence to counter the Stars superior size and speed.

But Cogliano would score a shorthanded goal with 6:54 left in the third to tie the game 2-2 and set off a chain of events that would electrify the crowd as the teams would trade four goals over a 5:16 span.

Blues captain Pietrangelo and Dallas forward Seguin traded goals just 88 seconds apart to tie it at 3-3 with just over four minutes remaining in the third.

That set the stage for Maroon’s winner, which was his second goal of these playoffs. — AFP