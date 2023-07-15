Marseille seal move for Brazil defender Renan Lodi

MARSEILLE: Marseille have completed the signing of Brazilian international Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old left-back is Marseille's second recruit of the transfer window after the arrival of midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who also joined from Atletico.

Marseille did not reveal the length of Renan Lodi's contract, but regional daily La Provence reported he has penned a five-year deal and said the transfer fee was 13 million euros ($14.6 million).

Renan Lodi spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

He won the Spanish title with Atletico in 2021 and has 16 caps for Brazil.

Marseille named Spaniard Marcelino as the club's new coach last month after Igor Tudor quit following just one season in charge. -AFP