ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen is ready to return to the country where he claimed his stake as the division’s king.

After all, it was in Malaysia where Nguyen’s World Championship reign began. In 2017 he toppled Marat “Cobra” Gafurov in two rounds to win the featherweight strap.

Since then, the Sanford MMA representative moved up a weight class, won the ONE Lightweight World Title, then defended his featherweight crown on two successive occasions.

Last year he defeated Narantungalag Jadambaa by flying knee KO at ONE: ROOTS OF HONOR in April. Then he beat Koyomi Matsushima by TKO at ONE: DAWN OF HEROES in August.

Now he feels the time is right for him to compete at the very place where it all began.

“I definitely want to fight in Malaysia again, and the best fight to make in Malaysia in my opinion, is that trilogy fight with Gafurov,” the Australian-Vietnamese said.

“The last time we fought in Malaysia, I took the title from him. This time, it’ll be me as the champion. I want to go back to where it all unfolded. I was the underdog, but the tables have turned this time.”

When Nguyen met “Cobra,” the latter was 15-0, winning all but three of his duels by submission or knockout. It was not an easy assignment for “The Situ-Asian,” but he was 100% confident going into the bout.

“Everyone thought it was going to be a whitewash, but it did not happen. That whole week was good vibes, and when it came to the fight, we got what we came for, and I’m ready to have a run at it again.”

Competing aside, the ONE Featherweight World Champion also cannot wait to return to Malaysia for another reason – the food.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Malaysia. In terms of street food, Malaysia is number one for me,” the 30-year-old Sydney based athlete said.

“The food in Malaysia is the bomb. It beats any other country I’ve been to – for real. Food is the first thing that comes to my mind whenever someone speaks about Malaysia.”

“Otherwise, I still want to get a chance to fight there.”

Next Friday, 28 February, The Home Of Martial Arts returns to Singapore for the first time this year with ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE.

The lead card starts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App at 5:30pm Malaysia Time (MYT).

To watch the main card, tune-in to Astro Arena, RTM Sports, or RTM TV2 at 8:30pm MYT.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free.