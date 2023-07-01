Mat Yo: Harimau Malaya must go for as many goals as possible

PETALING JAYA: The Harimau Malaya need to hunt for as many goals as possible in the first leg semi-final match of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup against Thailand at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight, to have a comfortable margin before the return leg in Bangkok next Tuesday.

Experienced striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, better known as Mat Yo, said by scoring a lot of goals here, it will give the national team an advantage because it would not be easy to play at Thammasat Stadium.

“Because I know this Thai squad, the majority of their players have quite extensive experience. The Thai league is also in a better position than us, so I advise our players to look for early goals and go for as many as possible before going to Bangkok,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the Al-Ikhsan Sports x The MESSI Brand Launch Ceremony at Republik Bola Sepak, Sunway Pyramid here yesterday.

In the meantime, Norshahrul was optimistic of the planning by head coach Kim Pan Gon whom he described as full of tactics and quality and capable of taking Malaysia to the final of the prestigious tournament.

He added that the Harimau Malaya must continue to be disciplined and maintain the existing momentum when playing in tonight’s match. - Bernama