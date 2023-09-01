Mat Yo not hanging up his boots yet, now striker for Harini FT

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is still not thinking about retiring and is continuing his career as player for Harini FT.

The 36-year-old player better know as Mat Yo said at the moment he is only focusing on managing his squad for action in local third division football league, M3.

However, he said he is also busy undergoing the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) coaching course to continue his career as a coach in future.

”Not time to hang up my boots as I am now focusing on Harini FT.

“Meanwhile I have taken a coaching license course, have passed C license, now waiting for B license, if there is a vacancy, I will continue with coaching, which is my target.” he told reporters.

On January 3, Mat Yo was reported as the official owner of Harini FT after the club announced his entry via its official instagram account.

The Besut-born player was earlier in action with Melaka United FC and managed to make 15 appearances in all competitions. - Bernama