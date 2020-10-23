Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League this weekend

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

» Villa are looking to win each of their opening five league games in a season for the first time.

» This is the first Premier League clash between Villa and Leeds since February 2004, when Villa won 2-0.

» Leeds, who defeated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month, are chasing consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time since December 2002.

West Ham United vs Manchester City

» West Ham have lost their last nine matches against City in all competitions.

» This is the first time West Ham are starting a Premier League match against City above the Etihad club in the league standings since March 2009.

» City have won each of their five away matches in all competitions at West Ham, scoring at least four goals in all five games.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

» Fulham have lost their last three home Premier League games by three or more goals, having scored none and conceded 10.

» Palace are looking to win three successive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930.

» Fulham and Palace last met in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, with Palace winning both games 2-0.

Manchester United vs Chelsea

» United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight matches against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965.

» Chelsea are without a win in their last seven Premier League away games against United (D4 L3).

» United striker Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last three games against Chelsea in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

» Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United without conceding a single goal.

» The Anfield club are unbeaten in their last 61 Premier League games at home, winning 27 of their last 28 matches.

» The Blades have lost 19 of their last 23 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (W3 D1).

Southampton vs Everton

» Southampton have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Everton (L2).

» Everton have won each of their last three Premier League away games.

» Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all five of the team’s Premier League games this season, recording seven league goals so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

» Wolves have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Premier League home games, losing both matches in which they leaked goals.

» Seven of the 10 Premier League matches between Wolves and Newcastle have ended in a draw, including each of the last three.

» Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Wolves (W2 D4).

Arsenal vs Leicester City

» Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 27 home games against Leicester in all competitions (W20 D7).

» Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games this season, last losing three in a row in February 2019.

» Only Crystal Palace (32) and West Bromwich Albion (40) have had fewer shots than Arsenal in this Premier League season (41).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion

» Brighton have won just one of their last 11 home Premier League games (D4 L6).

» West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored seven goals in 10 games against Brighton in all competitions.

» The last time Brighton and West Brom met in any competition was in February 2019, when the Seagulls bounced back from a goal down to win 3-1 in an FA Cup replay.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

* Burnley have won two of their 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L7).

* Spurs have won both of their away Premier League games this season, scoring 11 goals in those matches.

* Spurs forward Harry Kane has been directly involved in eight goals in his last four Premier League games against Burnley, scoring six and grabbing two assists.

