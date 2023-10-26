Maybank C’ship: Thailand’s Jasmine fires an eagle, seven birdies to soar into the lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura (pix) got off to a sizzling start when she fired seven birdies and an eagle for a nine-under 63 to take the opening day lead in the rain-hit inaugural Maybank Championship golf tournament at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club here today.

The 30-year-old completed the US$3 million (RM14.36 million) event’s opening round with the career-low score - just before the skies opened up and disrupted play for almost four hours - for a one-stroke advantage over Australian Hannah Green.

Five golfers - Rose Zhang (USA), Chien Peiyun (Taiwan), Gina Kim (USA), Grace Kim (Australia) and Linn Grant (Sweden) - are tied for third with scores of 65.

World number 187 Jasmine, who is gunning for her third Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) title, carded an eagle on the par-four 14th and seven birdies to claim top spot in a strong field that includes six of the world’s top 10 players and 18 of this year’s LPGA Tour winners.

“I feel like with the low expectations today, then the result came out really good. A lot of putts dropped for me, and it’s a good feeling to start with a low score this week for sure. (For tomorrow) probably (the) same game plan.

“I think the course changed a little bit after the rain yesterday, and I expected it to be a little soft when you hit a drive and second shot. (For tomorrow) depends on the weather, I will just keep (playing) my game, keep (the ball) on the fairway, find a chance to hit the pin and roll some putts,” she told reporters.

Jasmine’s other two LPGA titles were the 2018 Marathon Classic and the inaugural Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2019 with American Cydney Clanton.

Meanwhile, world number 24 Green, who carded eight birdies en route to a 64, was relieved to finish the opening round before the play was halted at 1.53pm due to thunderstorms after the day began under sunny skies and hot conditions.

“I actually didn’t realise how close it was getting until I walked back after looking at the green for my third shot on the last. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I really don’t want to be stuck on the putting green with who knows how long of a delay’.

“So, it was nice for that putt to fall in, and obviously in good position for the tournament,” she said.

But there is still a long way to go and the leading duo had better be wary of the others behind them, all still within striking distance.

That includes China’s world number two Yin Ruoning, who had five birdies and a bogey, to be tied in 16th spot with five others, including former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand, on four-under 68.

Earlier, LPGA Shanghai winner Angel Yin’s hopes of winning her second title of the season were dashed when the 25-year-old American was forced to withdraw with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Natasha Andrea Oon carded a commendable two-under 70 to be the best-placed Malaysian in joint 40th position.

Natasha, 22, was thrilled to bits about teeing off with Lydia and Green, saying “It was like a dream come true to play alongside the world’s best players on the same West Course of the KLGCC”.

Kelly Tan, meanwhile, celebrated turning 30 today by carding a respectable one-under 71 to be tied for 52nd.

The Batu Pahat-born Kelly attributed her shaky form today, which saw her card four birdies and three bogeys, to being nervous playing in front of the home crowd. -Bernama