Maybank Championship: Only two Malaysians make the cut

PETALING JAYA: Only two Malaysian golfers managed to make the cut in the Maybank Championship being held at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Subang here.

After today’s second round, Nicholas Fung maintained his performance and was the most outstanding Malaysian player as he managed joint 22nd place with other eight golfers on an identical two-day total of 141.

The 28-year-old traded two birdies against three bogeys for a one-over-par 73 score.

“Today’s conditions were quite tough because of the pin placement. However, I’m happy with my round although I shot a one over today, I’m glad that I still could make the cut.

“What I’m looking forward to is scoring low over the weekend ... I hit much better today than yesterday,“ Fung told the media when met after completing his round.

Fung, however, did not want to put pressure on himself.

“My favourite number is 62, but I don’t want to put so much pressure. I just want to enjoy the game and I know that I can do it,“ quipped the Sabahan.

The other Malaysian who made it was Malaysia’s number one golfer, Gavin Kyle Green.

“Today I played much better than yesterday, unfortunately I keep missing putts and opportunities. I feel a bit frustrated.

“I’m struggling in making putts, I’ve been struggling in the last couple of weeks. I have to move on although my hitting was fine and my driving was okay,“ said the 25-year-old, who’s next assignment will be the Hero Indian Open, next week.

Green nailed three birdies and a lone bogey for a two-under-par 70 to follow-up on yesterday’s 74 for a total of 144.

Malaysia had a cast of 13 players in the tournament played on the newly refurbished ‘The Cobra’ course. — Bernama