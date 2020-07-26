Mbappe thanks fans for messages as PSG fret over injury

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (pix) thanked fans on Saturday for their messages of concern after he suffered a serious-looking injury in the French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne.

There was no word from the club on his condition but his chances of playing in the Champions League when it resumes in August looked in doubt when he left the ground on crutches on Friday after the 1-0 win.

News channel Franceinfo reported that the 21-year-old star's ankle was not broken and instead was just sprained.

"Wake up as a winner, no better feeling than that," Mbappe, who had been in tears when leaving the field, tweeted. "Thank you all for your messages, it means a lot to me. Kisses to you all and have a great weekend."

When picking up his winner's medal from French President Emmanuel Macron, Mbappe said: "It cracked a little."

PSG Thomas Tuchel was not impressed with the tackle from Loic Perrin which injured Mbappe.

"It is not good news for us," he told reporters after a 13th Cup success for PSG. "Everyone who saw that foul are worried. Of course I am worried."

Saint-Etienne tweeted the best wishes of the club and Perrin to Mbappe and the France striker responded with a fist bump.

PSG, who have never won the Champions League despite massive Qatari investment, face Italy's Atalanta in a one-game Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, Portugal on August 12.

The tournament has been streamlined due to the coronavirus pandemic. PSG were already at a disadvantage after their domestic season was ended in March, with the rearranged French Cup final at least giving them some match practice ahead of August.

All other sides in the last eight except possible qualifiers Lyon will have played domestic league action in the last three months. – dpa