Mbappe unperturbed by Pogba curse story says PSG coach Galtier

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe is showing no sign of worry or anger after his name came up in a blackmail affair engulfing his France teammate Paul Pogba,

Pogba says he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappe. Pogba denies the accusation.

But PSG boss Christophe Galtier says Mbappe appears unperturbed.

“Kylian seems to be in a good place. I heard what happened with Paul Pogba. He is showing no sign of irritation or worry with regards to that,“ he said. - AFP