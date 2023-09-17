MBSA team win inaugural PKNS Invitational Volleyball League

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) team emerged as champions in the inaugural Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Invitational Volleyball League after defeating PKNS Eagle 3-0 in the final today.

MBSA defeated PKNS Eagle 21-16, 27-25 and 25-22 in the final which lasted about an hour at the MBSA Volleyball Hall in Section Four here.

The champions won a cash prize of RM10,000 as well as a trophy and medals which were presented by Selangor Sports, Youth and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi whereas losing finalists PKNS Eagle took home a cash prize of RM6,000 as well as medals.

In third place was the Kelantan team whereas the fourth placing went to the Sabah Rhino team who took home cash prizes of RM3,000 and RM1,500 respectively together with medals.

Earlier the MBSA team, coached by Shamsaimon Mohd Sharit, dominated the match and played well in all sets this evening, without having to play PKNS Eagle in a deciding set. -Bernama