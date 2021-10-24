McCarthy leaves Cardiff after eighth successive defeat

LONDON: Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy (pix) left the Championship strugglers “by mutual agreement” following Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough.

Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor departed the south Wales club after losing eight successive second-tier matches.

The 62-year-old’s exit was confirmed just over an hour after the final whistle at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“Cardiff can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.”

McCarthy was appointed as Cardiff boss in January following the sacking of Neil Harris, but was unable to mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Instead, Cardiff are languishing one place above the relegation zone.

It is understood Cardiff under-23s boss Steve Morison and his assistant Tom Ramasut will be in charge for the next three games.

Middlesbrough’s third successive win was secured by Andraz Sporar’s first half penalty and Martin Payero’s late second.

Dominic Solanke grabbed a double as unbeaten Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield to equal the club’s best start to a league season.

Solanke bagged a first half brace to take his tally to 11 goals for the season, before Lloyd Kelly added a third in the second half to keep the Cherries at the top of the Championship.

Bournemouth are now unbeaten in their first 14 matches this season, a statistic only matched by the 1961-62 side in the Old Third Division.

Second placed West Bromwich Albion swept aside Bristol City with a 3-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

Jordan Hugill, Kyle Bartley and Karlan Grant punished woeful defending from Bristol City.

However, two medical emergencies, after a supporter from each team was carried away in unrelated incidents, cast a cloud over proceedings and caused a 25-minute delay.

Kickoff was put back for 15 minutes after a West Brom supporter was carried from the crowd on a stretcher.

Graeme Shinnie scored a 78th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw for Derby as Coventry dropped their first home points of the season.

The hosts led for almost an hour through Matt Godden’s 20th-minute penalty before Shinnie’s smart finish. – AFP