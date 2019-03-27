McGregor announces his retirement from MMA, again

LOS ANGELES: Mixed martial star Conor McGregor said Monday he had retired from the sport, vowing to hang up his gloves for the second time in three years.

The trash-talking Irish star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship wrote on Twitter that he had decided to call time on his career inside the octagon.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,“ McGregor wrote.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

“I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

McGregor, 30, has not fought since being well beaten by rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

The Dubliner, one of the most bankable stars in UFC, had previously vowed to retire in 2016 in a move that was widely seen as a negotiating gambit.

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese,“ McGregor wrote in April 2016.

His short-lived retirement ended in August 2016, when he returned to fight Nate Diaz in Las Vegas. — AFP