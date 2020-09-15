McIlroy in the dad club as toughest test looms

BABY BOOMERS

Rory McIlroy will play his first major as a dad at the US Open this week, after his wife Erica gave birth to daughter Poppy on Aug 31, and now he can join in the baby talk with plenty of his rivals on course.

World No. 1, FedEx Cup champion, PGA Tour player of the year and 2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson has two sons with partner Paulina Gretzky, five-year-old Tatum and three-year-old River.

Defending champion Gary Woodland has three children with wife Gabby: three-year-old son Jaxson and year-old twin girls, Maddox and Lennox.

McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood, the 2018 US Open runner-up, and partner Clare’s son Franklin will be three at the end of this month. While fellow Europe star and 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose has Leo, 11, and Lottie, eight, back home in the Bahamas with wife Kate.

And of course McIlroy’s good friend Tiger Woods is a doting dad to 13-year-old daughter Sam and 11-year-old son Charlie – reportedly no mean junior golfer himself – from his previous marriage to Elin Nordegren.

“If you look at fathers in all different sports, golf, tennis, it's not a new lease of life, but it's a different perspective,” said McIlroy after practice at the New York course at the weekend.

“It’s your career, but at the end of the day you get to go home to your family, which is the most important thing.”

That perspective just might do the 31-year-old Northern Irish world No. 4 some good as he seeks to end a six-year major drought this week and lift his second US Open after winning his maiden major at Bethesda way back in 2011.

TREACHERY AFOOT

This week will mark the sixth US Open at Winged Foot, rated as the most treacherous host of all, with its notorious rough, vast bunkers and multi-crested greens so slick that 2006 runner-up Colin Montgomerie regarded them as harder to master than Augusta.

Since it first played host in 1929, only one player has won with a score under par, Fuzzy Zoeller in 1984.

Hale Irwin’s victory in 1974’s “massacre at Winged Foot” saw him finish seven-over – a score that remains the highest to win a major since the word “par” entered the golfing lexicon in 1911.

“They had trouble finding their ankles, much less the golf ball,” said one player that year as a succession of the world’s best lost balls in the rough and watched putts run off the greens.

The last time Winged Foot staged the US Open, in 2006, Geoff Ogilvy won without breaking par in any round after one of the wildest finishes ever seen in a major.

A stroke behind were Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson, who both double-bogeyed the 72nd hole when needing a par to win, and Jim Furyk, who missed a five-foot putt to force a playoff.