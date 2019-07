LONDON: McLaren will keep the same driver pairing for the 2020 Formula One season after confirming Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will retain their seats next year.

“McLaren is pleased to confirm that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will continue as McLaren F1 drivers for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 season,“ McLaren said in a statement.

“The pair have integrated well into the team over the past nine months as McLaren progresses on its road to recovery,“ it added.

Rookie Norrie said he was happy his positive start to racing in F1 had paid off.

“It’s good to see McLaren have faith in me, and back up what they’ve said in that I have been doing a good job so far,“ said Norris, who has four top-10 finishes in nine races so far this season.

The more experienced Sainz had a difficult start to the season as the Spaniard finished outside the points in the first three races, but has bounced back to register in five of his last six outings.

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl said: “Carlos has played a key role in developing the car using his experience.

“Lando has got up to speed with the demands of Formula 1 incredibly quickly and is growing in confidence every weekend.” — AFP