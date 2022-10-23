McPhee wins Malaysian GP Moto3 race

SEPANG: Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s John McPhee won his first Moto3 race in two years after coming the quickest in the 2022 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here, today.

The Briton clocked 38 minutes and 04.589 seconds (s).

His teammate Ayumu Sasaki of Japan finished in second place with 38:04.637s while Spain’s Sergio Garcia of Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team was in third place with 38:04.735s.

Moto3 class newly-crowned world champion, Spaniard Izan Guevara of Gaviota Gasgas Aspar Team settled in 12th place after clocking 38:13.737s.

Malaysian wildcard rider, Syarifuddin Azman, or known to his peers as Damok, who started from the seventh row of the grid, completed his race in 16th place, thus achieving his mission to finish the race in the top 19 although failing to gain points.