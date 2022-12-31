MCW Intercommonwealth champion Emman sets his sights on SEA Wrestling title in Singapore

SEPANG: Fresh from his historic win at the Melbourne City Wrestling (MCW) Intercommonwealth Championship, 21-year-old Emman Azman has set his sights on winning the Southeast Asia Championship in Singapore this January.

Admitting that it would not be an easy task to win a medal as he would be going against bigger and taller wrestlers, the 164-centimetre (cm), 70-kilogramme (kg) wrestler, dubbed the Golden Boy, said he would not make it into an obstacle for him to prove his worth.

“The challenge about this wrestling championship is that there is no weight class, so there will be all sizes and shapes. I was worried initially, but my drive to bring back a medal for Malaysia is greater,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

Emman had always dreamt of having a career in pro wrestling after getting into the sport about nine years ago.

Sharing his past exploits, he said that he was only 13 when he became one of the four first Malaysia Pro Wrestling Centre students.

“I loved watching wrestling on television since I was eight. My idols included John Cena, they’re great because he was successful even though he was small built,” he said.

Emman beat Australian professional wrestlers Mick Moretti and Adam at Thornburry Theatre, Australia on Nov 26.

He is expected to face Singaporean Aiden Rex in the Southeast Asia Championship at Foochow Building, Singapore this Jan 27. - Bernama