MEC 2021/22 manages to garner 1.6 million views

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Esports Championship 2021/2022 not only saw an increased number of participants this year, but also managed to garner a higher viewership compared to last year’s edition.

According to Esports Intergrated (ESI) chief executive officer Ahmed Faris Amir, the number of views on the Facebook platform @esportsintegrated has exceeded 1.6 million that was recorded in the 2020/2021 season even before the finals for the championship ends today.

He said the championship also managed to attract over 10,000 participants this season in their pursuit of cash prizes totalling RM100,000 as they competed in the four games - FIFA 22, DOTA 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

“Most of them aren’t new participants as they are in the www.esukan.gg system, the e-sports platform managed by ESI and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“For our third season (2022/23) we hope to obtain even more sponsorship to increase our prize money and to organise the championship on a larger scale,” he told reporters during the prize presentation ceremony at a shopping complex here today.

He also confirmed that the best two teams in the MLBB category qualified to the MLBB Professional League (MPL) as the top eight teams in the South East Asian and World Championship qualification round.

He said that since champions Homebois and third placed team RSG had previously qualified, their slots would be given to runners up Caracal and fourth placed Mikey.

PUBG Mobile champions and runners up, D3V Silence and Farang Guerilla, managed to qualify to the PUBG Mobile Pro League.

Here are the list of winners according to the games played:

FIFA 22:

1. Muhammad Faiz Hariry Mohamad Fodzai

2. Muhammad Faid Mohd Said

3. Mohamad Zahin Thaqif

Dota 2:

1. Pasukan Atlantis (Ahmad Ahyad Husam, Denise Danial, Pang Sze Xuan, Chung Wei Shen)

2. Cat God (Chucky Chan Kok Khin, Gan Hou Sing, Chua Jian Shen, Soh Aik Yang, Einstein Yap Ming Yu)

3. Sitiawan (Wen Xian, See Earn Soon, Ding Boon Kang, Dywon, Hoong Jhen Wei, Kingsley Kim)

MLBB:

1. Homebois (Muhammad Nazhan Mohd Nor, Muhammad Haniff Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Irfan Aujang, Muhammad Saiful Aujang, Muhammad Nazreen Nasir, Amier Fitri Muhammad Affendy)

2. Caracal (Muhammad Aiman Mohamad Abas, Mohd Norhadim Yusup, Muhammad Azam Ahmad, Ealtond Rayner, Zaraki Jamil Nurolla)

3. (RSG) Muhammad Khuzaimi Ismail, Fareez Edraki Azhair, Ahmad Zaki Ibrahim, Mohammad Irwandy Lim, Muhammad Izz Daniel Zaidi).

PUBG Mobile:

1. D3V Silence (Mohamad Insaf Tamsil Suhardi, Muhammad Hafiz Samsul, Akhmansyah Salman, Aiman Hakeem Khairulnizam)

2. Farang Guerilla (Mohammad Helmi Eizlan Mohammad Ehsan, Nur Muhammad Safiuddin Abdul Jabar, Adib Syazwan Abd Razak, Adam Naqib, Muhammad Danish Ismel Muhammad Ghanisma)

3. Dingoz Glazer (Muhammad Zulqarnain Mohd Azmi, Ahmad Rusyduddin Abd Gani, Aliff Putra Ahmad Shar, Naufal Amer Hamzah, Aqil Hamizi Mohd Sabri).

- Bernama