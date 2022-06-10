Medvedev starts grass season with win despite Wimbledon ban

NETHERLANDS: Daniil Medvedev kicked off his grass court campaign with a victory on Thursday even though he will be banned from taking part in the season's showpiece event at Wimbledon.

The world number two moved past French veteran Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 in 's-Hertogenbosch to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old will next play Ilya Ivashka who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev has been prevented from playing at Wimbledon later this month after the All England Club controversially banned all Russian and Belarusian players in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. - AFP